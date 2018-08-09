Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A suspect who opened fire on officers has been killed in a police-involved shooting in South Philadelphia on Thursday morning. The incident started at the 1900 block of Woodstock and extended to 20th and McKean Streets.

Capt. Sekou Kinebrew says officers approached a 48-year-old man who was riding a bicycle after seeing what they believed was a firearm on him. Police say the man then discarded the bike and fled on foot.

Kinebrew says the suspect then took the firearm and put it under his shirt during the pursuit. It was at 20th and Mercy Streets where the suspect and an officer exchanged gunfire after the officer gave him commands to stop.

First on @CBSPhilly video of the man in South Philly who died after an alleged exchange of gunfire with police, including officers shooting out their windshield pic.twitter.com/PHyFi1P68E — Cleve Bryan CBS3 (@CleveBryan) August 9, 2018

Police say the man then got up and continued running to 20th and Snyder. Kinebrew says it was then that the man fired shots at officers in a police cruiser and the officers opened fire while inside their car.

Video from Chopper 3 shows a police car windshield riddled with bullet holes. Kinebrew says it is not yet known if the bullet holes came from the officers’ guns or the suspect’s firearm.

Multiple rounds were fired by the suspect and police.

He was transported to Presbyterian Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

