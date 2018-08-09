Police are investigating an officer-invovled shooting in South Philadelphia. (credit: CBS3)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in South Philadelphia on Monday morning.

The incident happened at 20th and McKean Streets around 11 a.m.

Video from Chopper 3 shows a police car windshield riddled with bullet holes. However, no officers were injured in the shooting.

It is not known if anyone was shot.

