(credit: CBS3)
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in South Philadelphia on Monday morning.
The incident happened at 20th and McKean Streets around 11 a.m.
Video from Chopper 3 shows a police car windshield riddled with bullet holes. However, no officers were injured in the shooting.
It is not known if anyone was shot.
