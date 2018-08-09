Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A new petition calling for LeBron James to become the Secretary of Education is gaining traction. The petition created Tuesday afternoon and has almost reached its goal of 10,000 supporters.

Facebook Adds Messenger Games To Video Chats

The creator of the petition, who goes by Rebecca G., starts off:

Pretend there are two candidates for U.S. Secretary of Education — the federal cabinet position responsible for the education future of over 74 million children in the country — and YOU get to hire them.

The first candidate is famed athlete LeBron James, a highly respected and extremely influential community advocate and activist who recently opened a state-of-the-art public school for at-risk children in Akron, Ohio — with community services on-site like job placement for parents, guaranteed college tuition for every student who graduates, and a score of other student services like a FREE bicycle and helmet.

The petition says Betsy Devos was hired ‘without ever setting foot in a public school’ and claims she is working against the children.

Recently President Trump insulted Lebron James on Twitter saying CNN’s Don Lemon, “made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do.”

Study: High Speed Internet Before Bed Can Affect Sleep

A few days before that Tweet an interview that aired on CNN, where James repeated a point he has made before that he believes Mr. Trump is using sports to divide Americans.

Rebecca G. ends her plea, “I know that’s it’s unlikely that Lebron James would give up his highly successful career — especially since he has been generous enough to use that influence to be an inspirational community and youth advocate for millions. Even more unlikely is that Lebron would ever stand to work for Donald Trump and his hateful rhetoric … but it’s worth a try!”