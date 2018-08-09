BREAKING:Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting In South Philadelphia
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – A portion of the Atlantic City Expressway is closed after a construction vehicle overturned Thursday morning.

It happened on the eastbound lanes, past Exit 7/Garden State Parkway, around 10:30 a.m. in Egg Harbor Township.

All lanes in the area are blocked. Officials say the flipped construction vehicle caused structural damage to the overpass and will be closed for some time.

There is no word if anyone was injured.

