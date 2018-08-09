Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities have relocated a venomous timber rattlesnake after a woman in New Jersey found it under her car.

Volunteers from the state’s Venomous Snake Response Team captured and relocated the timber rattlesnake last week.

Popcorn Park Zoo director John Bergmann wrote on Facebook that the homeowner kept an eye on the snake until the team arrived. The team distracted the snake from going under a shed and video shows members capturing it.

Surprisingly, the rattlesnake is actually native to this area in New Jersey.

It can be found in Ocean and Burlington Counties, but sightings are rare.

