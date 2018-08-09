Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two people have died and four others were wounded in a drive-by shooting on Wednesday night in North Philadelphia.

It happened near North 12th Street and West Huntingdon Street as a crowd of people were standing on the corner.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross says a suspect traveling in what they believe to be a gray or silver van opened fire with a high-powered rifle into a crowd of people. The weapon may possibly be an AK47.

“As far as we know, people were just standing here congregating. We have no idea what this is about. All we know is that this is another example of senseless violence,” said Ross.

Police say 32-year-old Averill J. Davenport and 34-year-old Niesha Cooper were both shot in the chest. They were taken to the hospital where they later died.

Friends ID the man killed in shooting @ 12th & Huntingdon in North Philly Wed night as popular local rapper General Reezy, (Averill Davenport, 32). Niesha Cooper, 34, was also killed. 4 men are recovering from gunshot wounds @ Temple Hospital. 6 people shot in all @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/78eYcCpx2Y — Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) August 9, 2018

A 30-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and is in critical condition, a 34-year-old man was shot in the leg, a 51-year-old man was shot in the arm and a 27-year-old was shot in both legs. They were all taken to Temple University hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.