PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- Rhode Island is home to many things including Missy Elliot’s “Funky White Sister” Mary Halsey.

Halsey performed Elliot’s “Work It” at Goddard Park Rhode Island’s Karaoke night about two weeks ago and posted the performance on her Facebook page. The post is now a viral video with more than 7 MILLION views and counting!

Missy Elliot saw the video and posted it on her Instagram with a message starting out with “wait I just found out I have a FUNKY WHITE SISTER😳😩😂 but hold up she brought her homegirl to da cookout too😳😂.” See the full post here. Warning some lyrics can be considered offensive.