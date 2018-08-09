BREAKING:Police: 6 Shot, 2 Dead In North Philly Drive-By Shooting
PHILADLEPHIA (CBS) – Parts of SEPTA’s Jefferson Station in Center City are closed after a deadly stabbing on a platform.

Police say a man stabbed the victim multiple times around 3:15 a.m. Thursday, and then ran away.

It’s important to note while the station remains open, the entrance at 10th and Filbert is closed as police continue their investigation.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what sparked the violence.

At last check, no arrests.

