VOORHEES, N.J. (CBS) — A cat is helping kids in Camden County improve their reading skills.

Eyewitness News visited the Vogelson Regional Branch of the Camden County Library in Voorhees to see the children in action.

Some youngsters there read aloud Thursday to “Darby the Library Cat”.

“Because I never read to one before,” one child said in answer to why they enjoyed spending time reading aloud to Darby.

darby library cat2 Children Read Aloud To Darby The Library Cat At Camden County Library

Credit: CBS3.

“Because we’re reading animal books,” answered another child.

Parents explain that it’s hard to get their kids to sit and read with them so they appreciate Darby’s work on their behalf.

“And they love it. It’s like a family kind of thing and that’s helpful,” Jeanne Sevast of the Camden County Library and Darby’s owner said.

Sevast says it’s not just the kids,  her adult library visitors are always looking forward to seeing Darby!

