CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Cheltenham Township police and the FBI are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of robbing a bank in Montgomery County.

It happened at the TD Bank Branch at 2431 Cheltenham Ave. in Wyncote, around 11 a.m. on Thursday.

8 9 18 td4 Authorities Searching For Man Wanted In Cheltenham Township Bank Robbery

Police say the man gave the teller a threatening note demanding money. The suspect then fled the area with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a black man, approximately 35 years old and 6 feet tall, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a green short-sleeve shirt, black pants, and dark sunglasses. Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

8 9 18 td1 Authorities Searching For Man Wanted In Cheltenham Township Bank Robbery

Anyone with information about this robbery or this subject is urged to call the Cheltenham Township Police Department at 215-885-1600/ext. 777 or the FBI at 215-418-4000.

