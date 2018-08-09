Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter



CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – Authorities are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects that shot two undercover detectives in Camden.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday near Broadway and Mount Vernon Streets. Police say the Camden County detectives were sitting in an unmarked vehicle when the gunmen unloaded a barrage of bullets. One detective was shot in the hand and the other in the arm.

Both detectives are expected to be OK.

Police have since released surveillance images of two persons of interest.

Camden’s mayor is asking members of his community to come forward.

“There are individuals that still exist that are willing to shoot any vehicle with occupants in it, whether they knew they were officers or not. Nonetheless, that’s why it’s so of the utmost importance for us to apprehend these individuals where they don’t go on a shooting spree,” said Mayor Frank Moran.

If you recognize either of the two people or have information on this shooting, call Camden County Metro Detective Caffarelli Police Department at 856-757-7042.