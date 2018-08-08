Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (WJZ) — Dive crews in Ocean City are frantically searching for a suitcase-like object containing bones after the high tide overnight moved it.

Lt. Ed Schreier of the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office told WBOC-TV that the high tide overnight Tuesday moved the shoreline.

On Tuesday morning, a couple in the water off Stinky Beach in West Ocean City came across the case and when they opened it, they found personal items like clothes and shoes, and what looked like bones that had been burned.

The investigation is still ongoing and the sheriff’s office is working with Maryland State Police and Maryland Natural Resources Police.