PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One person has died and at least four others were injured in a shooting on Wednesday night in North Philly, sources tell CBS3.

It happened near North 12th Street and West Huntingdon Street in North Philly.

Sources tell CBS3 that of the five shooting victims, at least one person has died.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

