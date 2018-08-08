WEATHER ALERT:Heat Advisory For Philadelphia And Immediate Surrounding Suburbs From Noon Until 6 P.M.
TITUSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — A small-town police force in Pennsylvania has put other departments on notice after their lip sync video.

The Titusville Police Department recruited volunteers from the small town of 5,300 people to perform in their lip sync video of Michael Jackson’s “Beat It.”

The 10-member police force and volunteers didn’t cut any corners as they dressed up, played their parts and did choreographed dances during the over five-minute long video.

“We thank everyone involved for helping us produce it. Remember we are only a 10 member Police Force and a 5300 person town. We hope it meets expectations. Everyone you see is a volunteer who worked very hard to bring this to you,” the department said in a Facebook post.

Police departments across the nation have taken part in the viral challenge.

