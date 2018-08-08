Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) — The CW Philly is giving Batwoman a new TV storyline and making history at the same time.

Ruby Rose, star of the Netflix hit “Orange Is The New Black,” will star as a lesbian Batwoman for a new show based on the famed DC Comic book character.

Rose will portray the first gay star of a live-action series about a superhero.

“The bat is out of the bag and I am beyond thrilled and honored. I’m also an emotional wreck.. Because this is a childhood dream. This is something I would have died to have seen on tv when I was a young member of the lgbt community who never felt represented on tv and felt alone and different. Thank you everyone. Thank you god,” Rose wrote in her post.

Rose’s casting comes on the heels of CW casting activist Nicole Maines as the first trans superhero, who is set to join the series “Supergirl” next season.

The CW’s superhero crossover event will air in December.

The Batwoman series is in development for the 2019-2020 season, with executive producer/writer Caroline Dries at the helm, as well as executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Geoff Johns.

