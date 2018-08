DOVER, Del. (CBS) — A retired teacher in Dover is now charged with having a sexual relationship with a teenager almost three decades ago.

The accuser, who’s now 43 years old, says Carl Fennell forced her to perform sex acts when he was her tennis mentor in 1989 and 1990.

When police interviewed Fennell they say he confessed to the crimes.

Fennell worked at the Capital School District from 1969 to 2001.