PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police hope security cameras and eyewitnesses can help them find the gunmen who allegedly barged into a home and got away with two safes full of valuables.

Investigators say the two gunmen hit a teenage girl over the head when they entered through the back door of a home on the 1100 block of South 10th Street in South Philadelphia. The 17-year-old is in stable condition.

Police say the safes contained a lot of cash and jewelry.

“They carried both safes out through the front door of the property, they went across the street where there was a vehicle parked in a parking lot. They put the safes in that vehicle and a third person, the driver, fled the area,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The girl’s parents are being interviewed by police. They were not home at the time of the home invasion.