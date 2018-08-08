Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are looking for a man who posed as a landscaper in the armed home invasion and sexual assault in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.

Police say the incident happened on the unit block of East Johnson Street on Tuesday around 5 p.m.

Police say the suspect, who posed as a landscaper, entered the victim’s home and sexually assaulted the victim at gunpoint.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 30s, with a thin build and beard, and multiple tattoos on both arms. He was wearing a gray shirt with the word “Winner” on the front, black pants, and a black hat with a red circle emblem on the front.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call the Special Victims Unit at 215-686-3251.