GLOUCESTER, Mass. (CBS) – A Massachusetts man says he’ll keep a close eye on his wallet next time he goes to the beach.

That’s because a seagull snatched Matthew Weiner’s wallet from his beach bag last weekend, and flew away with it.

The wallet had about $200 in cash, his credit cards, and his driver’s license.

Weiner and his wife took off, hoping the gull would drop it over the beach.

“Searched through there for 10 minutes, 15 minutes, but we were right on the cusp of the sun being down completely so we folded pretty quickly,” said Weiner. “And then on the way home called the police.”

Experts say the seagull may have mistaken the wallet for something to eat.

In the meantime, the pickpocketing seagull remains at large.