PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a man wanted in a series of knifepoint robberies at several stores in Northeast Philadelphia and other areas.

commercial robbery 8201 stenton ave dc 18 14 061790 Philadelphia Police Searching For Serial Robber Holding Up Stores At Knifepoint

Philadelphia police searching for serial robber. (credit: Philadelphia Police Department)

Police say the robbery pattern began on July 21 when the suspect entered a Cricket Wireless store on the 8200 block of Stenton Avenue, rushed the counter while brandishing a knife and demanded all the money from the cash register.

Since that day through Aug. 7, police say the man has robbed up to 12 other locations, including a Dunkin’ Donuts, McDonald’s, two Metro PCS stores and three Little Caesars restaurants.

multiple robberies Philadelphia Police Searching For Serial Robber Holding Up Stores At Knifepoint

(credit: Philadelphia Police)

Police say the robberies are relatively quick and last around a minute.

The suspect is described as a black male with a medium complexion, around 5-foot-10 to 6 feet tall, wearing a gray hat, black-hooded sweatshirt and using a large kitchen knife.

Police say the suspect is driving a 2009 or 2010 silver Hyundai Sonata with front-end damage and a paper tag.

If you have information about this suspect, all police.

