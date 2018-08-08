Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a man wanted in a series of knifepoint robberies at several stores in Northeast Philadelphia and other areas.

Police say the robbery pattern began on July 21 when the suspect entered a Cricket Wireless store on the 8200 block of Stenton Avenue, rushed the counter while brandishing a knife and demanded all the money from the cash register.

Since that day through Aug. 7, police say the man has robbed up to 12 other locations, including a Dunkin’ Donuts, McDonald’s, two Metro PCS stores and three Little Caesars restaurants.

Police say the robberies are relatively quick and last around a minute.

The suspect is described as a black male with a medium complexion, around 5-foot-10 to 6 feet tall, wearing a gray hat, black-hooded sweatshirt and using a large kitchen knife.

Police say the suspect is driving a 2009 or 2010 silver Hyundai Sonata with front-end damage and a paper tag.

