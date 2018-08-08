Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Pine Creek, Delaware priest assaulted at his parish is out of the hospital.

Reverend William Graney was punched, kicked and beaten with a wine bottle in the Resurrection Parish offices on July 30.

Joshua August was arrested and charged with the attack.

The Diocese of Wilmington says Reverend Graney does not plan to return to work until his condition improves.