BREAKING:Police: 6 Shot, 2 Dead In North Philly Drive-By Shooting
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Pine Creek, Delaware priest assaulted at his parish is out of the hospital.

Reverend William Graney was punched, kicked and beaten with a wine bottle in the Resurrection Parish offices on July 30.

Police: Parishioner Attacks 74-Year-Old Pastor With Wine Bottle During Counseling Session

Joshua August was arrested and charged with the attack.

The Diocese of Wilmington says Reverend Graney does not plan to return to work until his condition improves.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s