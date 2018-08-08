Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A Montgomery County teacher will not be fired after appearing to play a Nazi character in an amateur wrestling league.

A video shows middle school teacher Kevin Bean waving a flag with an Iron Cross on it. Bean’s wrestling persona was known as “Blitzkrieg.”

The Spring-Ford Area School District found out about the video last month.

Officials say they in no way condone Bean’s actions, but he will remain a teacher.

“I think it’s blown out of proportion quite a bit. It’s something that he’s been doing for a long time. I think everyone knew about it. At least people that knew about it knew about it. He wasn’t hiding it or anything and I think a lot of people jump to conclusions before they had all the information,” parent Keith Laskey told Eyewitness News.

Other district parents found the video more disturbing. At one point it’s clear there are children watching the wrestling match.

“I’m a little shocked to be honest with you. We saw the letter and it was nondescript. We didn’t really know what it was about, but after seeing the pictures, I think it’s a much bigger issue than I initially thought it was,” parent Rebecca Holland said.

Bean has apologized. He says the character does not actually reflect his personal beliefs.