COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. (CBS) – A group of friends in Collegeville is giving back to the community, one meal at a time.

What comes in these Ziploc bags are important.

“We start out, throw the waters in the bag, then the tuna, we got some sanitary wipes to keep them clean,” said Justin Dubost.

Those serving the homeless hope what comes out of them makes a lasting impact.

“It not only fills their stomachs, it fills their hearts, it fills their souls, it gives them hope for another day,” said Dubost.

The man behind the mission knows he isn’t the typical image of charity.

“All-in-all, I see people kind of clutching purses when we walk by,” said Dubost.

That’s exactly why Justin Dubost felt called to start the “Feed the Need” challenge, to push past appearances and meet people exactly where they are.

“Just because they’re living on the side of a highway or under a bridge, they’re not the trash that they’re sleeping next to,” he said.

He knows because he’s been there, enduring homelessness at multiple points throughout his life.

“The feeling of being invisible, I have felt that and I want to take that away from people,” said Dubost.

Now a truck driver, he launched Foul Mouth Trucker, a Christian-based organization that aims to distribute these snack bags in Philadelphia bi-weekly.

“Foul Mouth Trucker, we may be out there cursing a little bit but at the end of the day, you will associate us with love, charity, and hope and faith,” he said.

The name is intended to raise curiosity and to show that what fills these 150 bags is clearly more than what meets the eye.

“We believe these people don’t just deserve food, they deserve hope,” Justin explained.

Visit Foul Mouth Trucker’s Facebook page for upcoming events.