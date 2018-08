PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Driver’s Ed always taught flip-flops could be dangerous and here’s an example.

A Massachusetts woman involved in a bizarre crash claims her flip-flops got stuck in the pedals of her bike and caused her car to go airborne!

The woman drove over a curb and on top of two parked cars.

Group Of Friends Pushing Past Appearances To Feed The Homeless

The drivers of both vehicles were not inside and no one was hurt.

The woman got a ticket for negligent operation.