WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — The Brandywine Valley SPCA has taken in three dogs that were rescued from a South Korean Dog meat farm.

The dogs were rescued in mid-June after spending their lives confined in cages with little access to proper food and water. Also, these rescued dogs had previously received no veterinary care.

“They’re sweet, beautiful beings that we can’t wait to see blossom as they continue to learn what a life of love has to offer,” said Adam Lamb, the CEO of the Brandywine Valley SPCA.

In South Korea, the Bok Nal summer season was set to begin, which meant these dogs would have been used in “bosintang” soup.

More than 1 million dogs every year are eaten due to the South Korean tradition.

“Helping dogs locally, nationally, and even internationally, when appropriate, receive the extra behavior rehabilitation needed to overcome adoption barriers is what inspired us to open our Rescue & Rehab Center,” Lamb also said.

The BVSPCA will help with the dogs’ rehabilitation and then work to place them with families.

Fifty dogs in total were rescued during this operation.

The dogs received at the BVSPCA include three Jindo mixes: 1-year-old Moose, 1-year-old Bella, and 9-month-old Sonia.

They will be available for a placement starting Friday. Families interested in fostering should email info@bvspca.org.