PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Wilmington man is sentenced to decades in state prison for the armed robbery of a CVS Pharmacy in Delaware County.

Kwesi Hudson was sentenced Wednesday to a minimum of 20 years and a maximum of 41 years.

Hudson was convicted by a jury in May of robbing a CVS Pharmacy on Baltimore Pike in Media last year.

He held two employees at gunpoint and stole $5,000 from the safe.