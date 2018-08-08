Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) – A couple who admitted to hoarding dozens of cats and exotic birds in their Bristol apartment has been sentenced.

The Bucks County couple were spared prison terms, but are barred from owning any more animals.

Warren Muffler and Ann Reddy each got three years of probation after pleading guilty Monday to animal cruelty charges.

Investigators found the animals last November. Many were in poor medical condition.

Authorities say one of the birds had to be euthanized and some of the cats required emergency surgery, including one female with an infected uterus and another that lost its eye.

