PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ari Golstein, a former fraternity president at Temple University accused of sexual assaulting a woman at a party, is now facing new charges.

Goldstein, the former president of Alpha Epsilon Pi, is now charged with rape and involuntary deviant sexual intercourse. He is accused of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old woman during a fraternity party at the Alpha Epsilon Pi house in February.

Goldstein was arrested in May and was released on $2 million bail.

Last month, the alleged victim took the stand and testified during a preliminary hearing, saying Goldstein forced himself on her inside his third-floor fraternity house bedroom during a party on Feb. 25.

“They struggled for a lengthy period of time. She made efforts to leave,” prosecutor Lauren Stramm said at the time.

She said Goldstein invited her to his room to smoke marijuana with other frat members, but once inside no one else was there and he then locked the door.

She said he touched her breast and tried forcing her to perform a sex act on him. She said he told her, “You want to do this. This is what you to to do,” while repeatedly shushing her.

“She is a very strong young lady. She is articulate and she was very clear in what she went through,” said Stramm.

Goldstein has maintained his innocence.

Temple suspended the fraternity earlier this year.