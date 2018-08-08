BREAKING:2 Persons Of Interest Sought In Shooting Of Camden Detectives
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Police want the public’s help to track down a suspect who opened fire on a boy with a paintball gun.

It happened Sunday on Easton Road in the Roslyn Section of Abington.

Police say they believe it was an early 2000’s Mitsubishi Galant that pulled alongside a boy who was riding his bike.

The suspect who was in the passenger seat then shot the boy with the paintball gun hitting him in the torso.

The boy was not seriously injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

