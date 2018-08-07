Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman is outraged in Pennsylvania after she says she found a photo of an aborted fetus in a box of diapers she purchased over the weekend.

Annie Fuhrman Weiss says she went to a Wegmans in King of Prussia on July 5.

“I went to Wegmans yesterday and got a pack of diapers. I opened them this morning, taking them out to put them in the drawer, and there’s this card in the bottom of the box,” said Weiss in a Facebook video.

Weiss says the card reads “God hates the hands that shed innocent blood” with a photo of an aborted fetus on the back.

In a statement to CBS3, a spokesperson for Wegmans says two customers reported finding the card at their King of Prussia store with a photo of an aborted fetus.

“The store searched the shelves and found, and removed, approximately 10 additional cards. We have no idea who placed the cards in the products. Our security team is conducting an investigation to determine next steps,” said the spokesperson.

Weiss says she believes the cards were placed in the open handles of the box by “some psycho crazy anti-abortion person.”

The cards belong to the group abolishhumanabortion.com.

“Following in the footsteps of former abolitionist movements, we aim to end one of the greatest human miseries and moral evils ever to be entrenched in our world,” the group’s mission statement reads on their website.