Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Walmart plans to test Robots to help fill online grocery orders with the goal of speeding up the process.

The pilot program will be tested out at the Walmart’s Supercenter in Salem, New Hampshire.

University Of Delaware Ranked Nation’s Top Party School

The system is called “Alphabot,” which is being developed by Alert Innovation.

Walmart says it plans to have it up and running in Salem by the end of the year.