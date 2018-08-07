Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A decomposing body found in the basement of a home in the Feltonville section of Philadelphia has been identified as a missing woman from New York. Police say 50-year-old Vianela Tavera was shot in the head and a suspect is in custody.

Investigators had been searching for Tavera after she was reported missing last week.

A suspect in Tavera’s death is currently in custody in Virginia. Fairfax police stopped 38-year-old Luis Negron-Martinez, of Philadelphia, on July 30 for driving Tavera’s Acura SUV. Police say they also found he was in possession of a 9mm gun.

Investigators then contacted Philadelphia detectives following his arrest.

On Sunday, police found Tavera’s body in the basement of a home on the 400 block of Roosevelt Boulevard.

The Medical Examiner’s Officer determined Tavera was shot in the head and ruled her death a homicide.

Negron-Martinez remains in custody of Fairfax police. Police are continuing to investigate the murder.