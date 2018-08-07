  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A decomposing body found in the basement of a home in the Feltonville section of Philadelphia has been identified as a missing woman from New York. Police say 50-year-old Vianela Tavera was shot in the head and a suspect is in custody.

Investigators had been searching for Tavera after she was reported missing last week.

vianela tavera photo Decomposing Body Found In Basement Of Feltonville Home Identified As Missing New York Woman

A suspect in Tavera’s death is currently in custody in Virginia. Fairfax police stopped 38-year-old Luis Negron-Martinez, of Philadelphia, on July 30 for driving Tavera’s Acura SUV. Police say they also found he was in possession of a 9mm gun.

Investigators then contacted Philadelphia detectives following his arrest.

On Sunday, police found Tavera’s body in the basement of a home on the 400 block of Roosevelt Boulevard.

The Medical Examiner’s Officer determined Tavera was shot in the head and ruled her death a homicide.

Negron-Martinez remains in custody of Fairfax police. Police are continuing to investigate the murder.

