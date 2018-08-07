Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) – The University of Delaware is being hailed as the number one party school.

The University can thank the Princeton Review for the latest ranking.

It is based on student surveys relating to alcohol consumption, hours spent outside the classroom and the popularity of Greek Life.

University officials say this ranking provides perspective on how they address substance abuse issues, their own survey actually found binge drinking on the decline.