PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Forget Von Miller, it appears the hottest autographed Denver Broncos jersey is Taylor Swift.

The Berks County native signed this jersey for the team’s charity auction.

Bids for it have already skyrocketed to $1,500.

Taylor Swift Visits Childhood Home In Reading, Pa. During ‘Reputation’ Tour

That’s hundreds of dollars more than items signed by current players and even hall of famer, Terrell Davis.

The auction ends on the 29th so the price is sure to go up.

