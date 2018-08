Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Communities across the region spent this evening celebrating National Night Out and a former NBA star helped keep criminals away from a Montgomery County town.

Shaquille O’Neal joined organizers at Wynnewood’s National Night Out event where the tradition started 35 years ago.

O’Neal says law enforcement is his new focus after basketball.

He wants to bring police officers and residents together to make communities safer.