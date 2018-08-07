Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for the driver of a white SUV after they say a 9-month-old was abducted on Tuesday afternoon.
It happened around 2:50 p.m. near 63rd and Market Streets in West Philadelphia.
Police a 32-year-old woman was inside a store when an unknown person drove off with her white GMC Terrain with Pennsylvania tags 49269PD. Police say the woman’s 9-month old son was in the car when the driver took off.
Police say the SUV looks like the one pictured below.
The SUV has two pink furry balls hanging from the rear view mirror and a scrape on the driver’s side door.
The baby was last seen wearing a one-piece jean outfit and brown sandals.
Anyone with any information is asked to dial 9-1-1 immediately.