PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for the driver of a white SUV after they say a 9-month-old was abducted on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 2:50 p.m. near 63rd and Market Streets in West Philadelphia.

Police a 32-year-old woman was inside a store when an unknown person drove off with her white GMC Terrain with Pennsylvania tags 49269PD. Police say the woman’s 9-month old son was in the car when the driver took off.

Police say the SUV looks like the one pictured below.

*ABDUCTION* White GMC Terrain PA tag 49269PD taken from area of 63rd and Market. **9 Month Old Baby was inside vehicle.** Veh. has 2 pink furry balls hanging from rear view mirror. Please RT. If spotted, call 911 immediately. Please RT! pic.twitter.com/xisVUSm2dS — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) August 7, 2018

The SUV has two pink furry balls hanging from the rear view mirror and a scrape on the driver’s side door.

The baby was last seen wearing a one-piece jean outfit and brown sandals.

Anyone with any information is asked to dial 9-1-1 immediately.