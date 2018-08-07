Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police say a man barricaded himself inside of a home in North Philadelphia overnight.

It happened on the 2200 of North Howard Street, just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the man held his 3-year-old daughter out of a third-floor window and threatened to drop her.

Police could hear other children screaming in the background.

“So, police went inside and they immediately took the male into custody, who did resist arrest. He was punching and kicking the officers, but our SWAT unit was able to subdue him, with no injuries to police and no injuries to the 41-year-old male,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small.

Police say the man wasn’t making any sense.

He’s now being evaluated at a local hospital.