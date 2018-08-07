CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — An investigation is underway after authorities say a gunman opened fire on two officers in Camden on Tuesday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. near Broadway and Mount Vernon Streets.

The officers were transported to an area hospital; their conditions are unknown at this time, but sources tell our David Spunt the officers suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The shooter remains at large at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police by dialing 9-1-1.

Stay with CBS Philly as we continue to follow this developing story.