BREAKING:Police: 2 Officers Shot In Camden, New Jersey

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — An investigation is underway after authorities say a gunman opened fire on two officers in Camden on Tuesday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. near Broadway and Mount Vernon Streets.

Police: 2 Officers Shot In Camden; Suspect At Large

The officers were transported to an area hospital; their conditions are unknown at this time, but sources tell our David Spunt the officers suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The shooter remains at large at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police by dialing 9-1-1.

Stay with CBS Philly as we continue to follow this developing story.

 

