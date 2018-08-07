  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – People are actually getting plastic surgery to look like Snapchat filters!

Surgeons say they are noticing a trend.

According to an article published in JAMA Facial Plastic Surgery, more patients are requesting a thinner nose, fuller lips and eyelid surgery.

These are all edits they see in the Snapchat versions of themselves.

Researchers warn the trend is dangerous.

