TRENTON (CBS) — A New Jersey State Police trooper is being hailed a hero after rescuing a swimmer while on vacation.

Trooper Craig Kempinski was vacationing with his family in North Carolina last Saturday when his wife noticed a swimmer caught in a riptide and being pulled out into the ocean.

Police say Kempinski “resorted to his water rescue training” and used a boogie board to get out to the swimmer who was nearly 200 yards away from the beach.

Kempinski was able to get to her, but she was exhausted and had trouble staying above water, so he gave her the boogie board so she could stay afloat. Kempinski was able to get her back to shore safely.

Despite swallowing some water, the woman did not suffer any injuries.

