PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – For millions of women being pregnant or having a new baby, ushers in a bout of the blues, and the research says it’s more prevalent now than years ago.

The research surveyed a group of expectant moms between the years of 1990 and 1992 and found 17 percent of them reported depression symptoms.

The study says that the daughters of these women, millennial moms, had even higher rates of depression.

“In 2012-2016 they studied their offspring, their daughters, and from that survey study, there were about 25 percent of the women who experienced depressive symptoms,” said Dr. Rebecca Starck.

Researchers say this indicated that prenatal depression is on average 51 percent more common among millennial moms than their mothers’ generation 25 years ago.

The uptick in reports could be attributed to the increased awareness and education of young women regarding depression symptoms and they might feel more empowered to report them.

Researchers say it could also mean that there is actually more depression, which could be influenced by things like having less support and resources as well as less time for maternity leave.

Doctors say there needs to be more awareness and discussion about depression among new moms.

“Talking to our patients, friend, sisters about postpartum depression. Recognizing the symptoms, recognizing that there’s treatment for the symptoms and that it is a huge burden on society if we don’t address these problems when they arise,” said Dr. Starck.

Medications can be very helpful in treating depression.

Doctors say depression during and after pregnancies often repeats itself with each child, which is why it is so important for new moms to get help.