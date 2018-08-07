Jim Kenney, Mayor of Philadelphia speaks during Day 1 of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 25, 2016. / AFP / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Mayor Jim Kenney is celebrating his birthday by reading some mean tweets.

The mayor turned 60 Tuesday and decided to share some of the “well wishes” he received on Twitter.

“Shut up, taxy McTaxey,” read one tweet.

“Oh yeah, @PhillyMayor is still trash,” said another tweet.

The mayor responded by saying, “Well, one man’s trash is another man’s dumpster pool. Even though they are not licensed.”

Kenney even took some shots at the president.

“Philly is run by nuts!” said the tweet.

“Yeah, Philly is run by nuts and the nation is run by a stable genius,” responded the mayor.

This isn’t the first time the mayor has read mean tweets online. He also read mean tweets on his 58th birthday and last New Year’s Eve.