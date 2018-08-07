Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philly actor and comedian Kevin Hart is doing his part to help students earn a college degree.

Hart joined forces with the United Negro College Fund and the Knowledge Is Power Program to provide scholarships for 18 students.

The $600,000 scholarship will go to teens from eight different cities, including six in Philadelphia.

Hart says he wants to help provide opportunities for our future leaders.

“Education and knowledge are powerful,” said Hart. “I just wanted to do my part in providing opportunities for our future leaders, especially from my Philly hometown, and show support for HBCUs. This is just the beginning; trust me when I tell you there are a lot more kids who want to go to college who don’t have the money to make it happen.”

All of the students will enroll into historically black colleges and universities.