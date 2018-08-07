Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Investigators are teaming up with forensic scientists to uncover clues in decades-old homicides in an effort to seek justice for victims of cold cases.

The graves of seven homicide victims were exhumed on Tuesday from a potter’s field in Northeast Philadelphia.

Authorities are taking a fresh look at the most basic details of these cases, including one case from 1962 dubbed “the girl in the box.” The 6-year-old victim in that case was never identified.

“If you think about the number of people that are here, there’s a couple hundred people that are in this field, they died these violent deaths and there are people that knew them, that loved them, that cared for them, and they don’t even know,” said Anthony Vocci, chief of the homicide unit for the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office.

Investigators hope new DNA technology could help identify victims and possibly uncover clues that lead to justice.