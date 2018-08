Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Flames erupted at a tow yard in Delaware County, Tuesday morning.

Video sent in by Eyewitness News viewer Ken Fleming shows several cars burning at Bob and Joe’s Towing yard in Havertown.

That’s on the 1000 block of North Eagle Road.

No word on how the fire started, but so far there are no injuries reported.