COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS Local) – A Michigan husband on his date night is being praised for helping a disabled man get home after he was stranded on a dark road.

Bryan and Erin Meeks had a rare night off when they spotted Jerry Ward on the side of a rural road in Comstock Township. “He was at the end of his driveway. He seemed to be having problems with his scooter and I thought he was just stuck but it ran out of battery completely,” Bryan Meeks told WWMT.

Ward only has one leg and also suffers from hearing and speaking issues. The husband and professional mover said he knew he had to help push the stranded man home. His wife captured the selfless act and posted it on Facebook on Aug. 2.

The disabled man told reporters he had planned to crawl into the woods, so he wouldn’t get hit by a car on the dark road. “I thank everybody for helping me out,” Ward said after Meeks pushed him up the steep driveway to safety.

“It’s just people, I love people, I love helping people out and if you see someone who needs help give them a hand,” Meeks said.

“He never passes up a chance to help another. One of the infinite reasons I adore and love him,” Erin Meeks wrote in her post.