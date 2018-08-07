Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

GLASSBORO, N.J. (AP) — A college student who broke into a school office four times so he could steal passwords and change his grades has been spared a prison term.

Kaustubh Shroff instead was sentenced to two years of probation.

The 22-year-old Deptford Township man pleaded guilty earlier this year to a computer crimes charge as part of a deal with Gloucester County prosecutors.

Authorities have said the biological sciences major broke into the Rowan University registrar’s office and installed software on computers there in order to steal staff login credentials. He later returned to retrieve the data, then used it to access his professors’ files and change his grades in some classes.

Officials say Shroff was caught when he broke in to the office in January. He eventually was expelled from the university.

