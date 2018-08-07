BREAKING:South Whitehall Township Officer Charged With Voluntary Manslaughter In Deadly Shooting
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WJZ) — Multiple law enforcement agencies are in Ocean City, Maryland,  to help investigate after bones were found in a suitcase.

Maryland State Police, as well as the Department of Natural Resources Police and the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, are on the scene.

Someone walking on the beach Tuesday morning called police after coming across a suitcase with what appears to be a fragment of a bone sticking out.

No further details have been released at this time as the investigation continues.

