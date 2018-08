Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA (CBS) – Sixers big man Joel Embiid is known for taking a bite out of the competition – unless that competition is biting back.

Embiid was in South Africa for the NBA Africa Game last week.

During his down time, he got playful with a lion cub. When he was petting the cub, it got a little too playful, and nibbled on the NBA star’s arm.

Embiid was fine, it was just a little love bite!