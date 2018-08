Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been quite a mess at SEPTA’s 30th Street Station all day.

Travelers could see long lines snaked around the building on Monday.

The chaos is connected to SEPTA “Southwest Connection Improvement Program”.

Repairs are being made to the Media-Elwyn Line between 30th Street Station and Arsenal Interlocking until the 19th.

Many commuters vented their frustrations on Twitter — calling the plan “unorganized”.